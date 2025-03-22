Sfmg LLC Has $93.38 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 7.4% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $93,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $110.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $97.82 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.45.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

