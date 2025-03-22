Sfmg LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,952,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $131.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.