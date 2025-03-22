Sfmg LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 150,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of XDSQ stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.84.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.