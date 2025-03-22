Sfmg LLC Buys 1,736 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,605,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,098,000 after purchasing an additional 299,837 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,907,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,282,000 after purchasing an additional 521,352 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in AT&T by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 680,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 215,103 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.