Sfmg LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

