Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $572,000 Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Mativ by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mativ in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mativ by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mativ in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE:MATV opened at $6.13 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

