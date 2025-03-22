Semanteon Capital Management LP Sells 516 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Semanteon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 4,044.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,574,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,402,000 after purchasing an additional 68,061 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.98.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $29.94 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.70%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.