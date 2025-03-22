Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,562 Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $193,740.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,782,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,878,008.64. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $639,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

NYSE RNGR opened at $14.17 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $315.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.