Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $775,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after buying an additional 397,492 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,774.5% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 118,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 68.6% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 288,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,118,000 after buying an additional 117,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Down 4.1 %

LEN stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.48. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

