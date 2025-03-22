Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $775,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after buying an additional 397,492 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,774.5% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 118,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 68.6% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 288,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,118,000 after buying an additional 117,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lennar Stock Down 4.1 %
LEN stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.48. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Lennar Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Lennar
Lennar Profile
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lennar
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.