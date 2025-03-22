Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $664,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

GTLS stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.