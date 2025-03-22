Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 28,771 Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 727,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

TCMD opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $313.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $85.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $55,536.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,240.60. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $70,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,717.20. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $285,444. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

