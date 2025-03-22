Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 20,718 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $260,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $319,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RGR opened at $39.45 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $661.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGR

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.