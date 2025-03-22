Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,996 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,733,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,363,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,467,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,942,000 after acquiring an additional 796,461 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of LKQ by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 492,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 336,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,233.20. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,300 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

