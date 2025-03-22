Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 90,898 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,465,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 107,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 52.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 362,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 71.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 113,106 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,313. The trade was a 5.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 191,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.74 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

