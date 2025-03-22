Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,057 America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRMT. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3,215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 619,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,142,246.80. This trade represents a 13.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 1.0 %

CRMT stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $72.26. The stock has a market cap of $393.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $325.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.