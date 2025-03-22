Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,966,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $278,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IEFA opened at $77.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

