Sei Investments Co. Sells 264,955 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 966,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $142,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,965,000 after buying an additional 85,461 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

