Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,101 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 142,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $185,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.50 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

