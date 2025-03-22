Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,978,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,194 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.84% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF worth $208,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIQ. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,965,000. K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

SEIQ opened at $34.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.86. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $36.96.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

