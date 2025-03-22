Sei Investments Co. Has $588.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,523,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,406 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $588,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

