Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $391,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 93,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,829,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
