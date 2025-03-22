Sei Investments Co. Acquires 411,286 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,354,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $133,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,241,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Archrock by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,376,000 after purchasing an additional 707,379 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archrock by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 523,825 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $26.37 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

