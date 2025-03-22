Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $114.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

