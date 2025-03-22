Sciencast Management LP Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $98,011,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Newmont by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,545 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after buying an additional 1,226,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Newmont by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,085,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

NEM opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

