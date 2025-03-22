Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,765 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,089,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.43 and a 200-day moving average of $165.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.49 and a 1 year high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

