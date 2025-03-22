Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,433,280 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,299 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 955,574 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 765,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 643,634 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

