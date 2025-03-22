Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

