Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.