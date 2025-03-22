Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $343.61 and last traded at $350.65, with a volume of 650793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.39.

Get Saia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Saia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Saia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.