Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of USMV opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

