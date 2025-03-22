Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,743 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after buying an additional 1,288,137 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,429,000 after buying an additional 720,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

