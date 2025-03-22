Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,879 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $274.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.