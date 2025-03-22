Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 151.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BUFR stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

