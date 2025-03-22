Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $88,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

