Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $14.42 Million in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 206,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,423,000. ProShares Ultra Technology makes up about 12.6% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM opened at $57.33 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $584.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.90.

ProShares Ultra Technology Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

