Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 97,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20,513.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101,335 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,334,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

