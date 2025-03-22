Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 15.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Stories

