Royce & Associates LP Sells 2,176 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cricut were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cricut by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 303,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,385 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 90,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $5.36 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.41 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $119,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,717,090 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,216.70. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 306,516 shares of company stock worth $1,734,055 in the last 90 days. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

