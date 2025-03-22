Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 528,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 58,273 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 552,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 120,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Sealed Air stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

