Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS opened at $89.83 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $136.72. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.