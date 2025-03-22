Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,027,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,964,000 after buying an additional 213,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 96.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 343,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 168,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth about $359,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 58.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 634,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after buying an additional 234,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 58.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,001,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,915,000 after buying an additional 1,103,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

