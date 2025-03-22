Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.83 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $24,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hologic by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,463 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $4,040,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

