Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,194 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $697,212.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,849.33. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

