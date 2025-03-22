Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 16,396 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,491,000 after purchasing an additional 211,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,343,000 after acquiring an additional 538,514 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,015,000 after acquiring an additional 174,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

