Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

ROP opened at $572.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

