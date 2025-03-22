Robert Schlossman Sells 2,878 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZS opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -820.80 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $217.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.74 and a 200-day moving average of $191.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

