Restore (LON:RST) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.75 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 231 ($2.98). Restore shares last traded at GBX 233.45 ($3.01), with a volume of 209,554 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Restore from GBX 380 ($4.91) to GBX 400 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Restore alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Restore

Restore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £312.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.41.

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Restore had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Analysts expect that Restore plc will post 20.4953032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restore

In related news, insider Charles Skinner purchased 44,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £99,985.50 ($129,096.84). Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Restore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.