Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin Sells 23,000 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.78, for a total value of C$2,249,018.20.

Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 23,350 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.06, for a total value of C$2,149,680.39.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$96.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.52. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$86.06 and a 12-month high of C$108.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

