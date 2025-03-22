Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 497% from the average daily volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Resonac had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.88%.

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives.

