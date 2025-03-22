Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tempur Sealy International stock on February 17th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Sunday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $290,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 161.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

